Iran sitting volleyball eye seventh Paralympic gold: Hadi Rezaei

TEHRAN – Hadi Rezaei says that Iran sitting volleyball team are going to win their seventh gold in the Paralympic Games.

Iran have won six gold medals in eight Paralympics editions so far. The Dream Team are training in Kish Island as part of preparation for the Tokyo 2020.

“As you know, Iran sitting volleyball team have won six gold medals so far and we are determined to add another gold to our tally,” Rezaei said in an interview with Tehran Times.

“The team are holding their training camp in Kish Island at the moment. We have chosen 15 players from nine provinces but the final 12-man list will be announced after the camps,” he added.

“We have been the best team in the world ranking over the past 30 years. With all due respect to our opponents, we are going to win the gold medal once again.

The World ParaVolley Day will be held annually on April 24. Rezaei, who has won five Paralympics gold medals as player and coach, congratulated the World ParaVolley Day to all players and coaches.

“As a member of sitting volleyball family, I praise the significant progress which has been made over the past years in the sport. I congratulate the World ParaVolley Day to all sitting volleyball players and coaches,” Rezaei concluded.