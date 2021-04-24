“The Shyness & Social Anxiety Workbook” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Shyness & Social Anxiety Workbook: Proven Techniques for Overcoming Your Fears” has recently been published in Persian.

The book co-written by Martin M. Anthony and Richard P. Swinson has been translated into Persian by Javad Khalatbari, Tabassom Bahreini and Leila Sajjadi.

Saless, a major Tehran-based company, is the publisher of the book.

There’s nothing wrong with being shy. But if social anxiety keeps you from forming relationships with others, advancing in your education or your career, or carrying on with everyday activities, you may need to confront your fears to live an enjoyable, satisfying life.

“The Shyness and Social Anxiety Workbook” offers a comprehensive program to help you do just that. As you complete the activities in this workbook, you’ll learn to find your strengths and weaknesses with a self-evaluation, explore and examine your fears, create a personalized plan for change, and put your plan into action through gentle and gradual exposure to social situations.

Information about therapy, medications, and other resources is also included. After completing this program, you’ll be well-equipped to make connections with the people around you. Soon, you’ll be on your way to enjoying all the benefits of being actively involved in the social world.

This book has been awarded The Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies Self-Help Seal of Merit — an award bestowed on outstanding self-help books that are consistent with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) principles and that incorporate scientifically tested strategies for overcoming mental health difficulties.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The Shyness & Social Anxiety Workbook: Proven Techniques for Overcoming Your Fears”.

MMS