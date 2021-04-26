TCCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Britain in early July

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) will dispatch a trade delegation to Britain in early July.

The Iranian delegates will stay there from July 4 to 8 to visit Food & Drink Expo 2021, the biggest food and drink show in 2021 at the NEC, Birmingham.

The NEC Birmingham will be a focal point of the UK Food & Drink Shows, where between July 5-7, 2021 Food & Drink Expo will run alongside the Ingredients Show, Foodex, National Convenience Show, Farm Shop & Deli Show and the Forecourt Show.

