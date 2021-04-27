Iranian top negotiator: We ‘think’ we are on the right track

TEHRAN— Seyed Abbas Araghchi, head of the Iranian delegate spoke with the State TV on Tuesday, after the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ended.

He stated that he believes that all sides are on the right track, yet “there are still challenges and difficult details.”

He elaborated, “The more we enter into details, the more time is needed for discussions. I cannot say when this round of talks will end, but I hope we'll get to a more specific point before going back to capitals.”

He also stated that at the meeting, it was decided to set up a third expert group called the "executive arrangements expert group" to discuss practical arrangements needed to implement the process of lifting of sanctions and then the return of the United States to the JCPOA.

“The first and second expert groups (removal of sanctions, and nuclear issues) will start their work today and will prepare the drafts. But the 3rd expert group on practical arrangements will still need to discuss broader issues like verification,” Iran’s top negotiator said.

The Vienna negotiations entered its third week, while the Russian and the Chinese delegates unequivocally asked the U.S. to immediately lift all the sanctions when they met their Iranian counterparts before the Joint Commission meeting on Tuesday.

It is expected that the delegates would reconvene in the following days.

