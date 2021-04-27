Red lines of Iran were pointed out to the negotiating team, says MP

TEHRAN— In an interview with Fars News Agency published on Tuesday, Mojtaba Zolnour, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament, spoke about the Vienna negotiations and the committee’s recent meeting with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, head of the Iranian delegate.

The meeting between Iran’s top negotiator, Araghchi, and the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament was held on Sunday.

Talking about the important issues discussed in the previous meetings, the senior MP said. “During the meeting, Mr. Araghchi presented a report on the Vienna talks, the context of the agreements and the existing disputes, and about 24 members of the committee and non-committee members expressed their views and concerns within three hours.”

Emphasizing that the red lines of the Islamic Republic were reminded to the negotiating team, he said, "The Majlis (parliament) is concerned and will deal with the government wherever it is needed and will not hesitate to help when they need it."

SA/PA

