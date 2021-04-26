Iranian delegate heads to Vienna to resume nuclear deal talks

TEHRAN— The Iranian negotiating team headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi left for Vienna on Monday to resume nuclear deal talks.

The Iranian delegate is set to participate in the negotiations within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission for a possible revitalization of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The top Iranian nuclear negotiator has warned that Tehran will stop the Vienna talks if the negotiation process tilts toward bullying, bargaining, and wasting time.