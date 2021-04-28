U.S., P4+1 have no choice but to surrender to Iran, says Rouhani

TEHRAN— Speaking to his cabinet on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani discussed sanction issues and reiterated that the U.S. and P4+1 have no choice but to surrender to Iran's rightfulness.

"They (the enemies) conspired for four years to isolate Iran, but now the Americans and P4+1 have realized that they have no choice but surrender to the international law and Iran's rightfulness", Rouhani added.

'Framework for the nuclear deal has been designed by the leader'

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president stated that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has helped the government in various issues, such as the Vienna negotiations.

He reiterated that the Leader has clarified the path to the deal, and the negotiating team is walking in the same direction.

SA/SM