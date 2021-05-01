Parliament only approves removal of all sanctions

TEHRAN— In a tweet sent out on Saturday, the spokesman for the Energy Committee of the parliament emphasized that in the issue of lifting sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran's official position is the removal of all sanctions so that Iran would be able to fully benefit the economic effects of lifting those sanctions.

Malek Shariati tweeted, "In lifting the sanctions, Iran's official position is the lifting of all sanctions and the full economic benefit of Iran, not the suspension of some of them, but the United States divides the sanctions into three categories: 1. Removable (cancel + suspend) 2. Indelible (terrorism and human rights) 3. Ambiguous and negotiable (like a non-nuclear central bank). The parliament only approves complete lifting of sanctions."

For the past few weeks, Iran has been in talks with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) parties following the U.S. attempt to return to the JCPOA in Vienna. The parties seek to revive the nuclear deal and to return Iran to its obligations.

Iran has explicitly stated that it will return to its obligations only if the sanctions are fully lifted and verified.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA reconvenes on May 1, in Vienna. Recent negotiations have been described as "constructive" and "on the right track" by various delegates, including Mikhail Ulyanov, head of the Russian delegate, and his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.



SA/AJ