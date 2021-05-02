JCPOA talks moving forward, but slowly

TEHRAN— The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action wrapped up the third round of negotiations, with the delegates returning to their capitals for further consultations.

Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora, called the progress in negotiations “moderate.” He stated that the Joint Commission would reconvene next week.

He also stressed that “with more detail comes more complexity.”

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent ambassador to the international organizations in Vienna, also stated that it is too early to be excited, “but we have reasons to be cautious and grow optimism.”

A European diplomat talked to Reuters anonymously and said, “We have much work and little time left. Against that background, we would have hoped for more progress this week.”

The anonymous source added that the sides have yet to come to an understanding on the most critical points.”

The source noted that success was still possible, although not guaranteed

Chief negotiators will leave Vienna today for consultations in capitals and return next week (Friday). It is said that experts will stay in Vienna and continue talks within the working groups. In the meantime, the experts will likely continue to draft elements of a future agreement.



SA/AJ