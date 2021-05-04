The Leader assigns the framework of the negotiations: Rabiei

TEHRAN— In his weekly press briefing, Ali Rabiei, spokesman for the Iranian government, stated that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution had assigned the framework for the Vienna negotiations.

Responding to a question about sanctions on individuals and entities, the spokesman said that Iran’s position in the negotiations has been clear. The position is based on the framework assigned by the Leader.

According to Rabiei, the negotiating team is working hard and in utter seriousness to achieve the agenda assigned by Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also noted that the criterion of the obligations for all sides is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“According to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the U.S. government is entirely responsible for fulfilling its obligations, and therefore the domestic policy of the United States is not the subject of our attention. There are also disagreements over the lifting of sanctions list, but we have managed to reduce these disagreements, and consultations and talks are ongoing,” the spokesman remarked.

According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Joint Commission will reconvene on Friday to resume talks about reviving the nuclear deal.



SA/AJ