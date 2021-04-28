TEDPIX gains 5,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 5,072 points to 1.207 million on Wednesday.

Over 6.455 billion securities worth 44.047 trillion rials (about $1.048 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday. The first market’s index rose 5,710 points, and the second market’s index increased 3,363 points. After several days of decline, TEDPIX jumped 15,685 points on Tuesday.

The current trend of stock exchange trading will continue until relative stability is established in the market and the investors are expected to return to the market, the capital market expert Amirali Amir-Aqaei stated.

“The demand side is now waiting for the internal and international political condition to become clear, and investors will invest in the stock market again as soon as the horizons are clear,” Amir-Aqaei told IRNA last week.

MA/MA