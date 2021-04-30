Bahmanyar secures third Olympics karate spot for Iran

TEHRAN – Karate athlete Sara Bahmanyar secured Iran’s third spot at the 2020 Olympic Games.

She booked her place at the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon Friday night which also serves as Olympic qualifier.

Bahmanyar will meet Recchia Alexandra from France on Sunday in the bronze-medal match of the Female Kumite -50 Kg.

Hamideh Abbasali at the Female Kumite +68kg and Bahman Askari Ghoncheh at the Male Kumite -75kg have already secured their places in the Olympic Games.

The Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon got underway at Altice Arena Sports Hall in Lisbon, Portugal on April 30.

Some 740 karatekas from 87 countries compete in one of the most anticipated moments of the year.