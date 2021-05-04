New museum to highlight history of education in South Khorasan

TEHRAN – The first school museum will make its debut in South Khorasan province to turn the spotlight on the history of education in the eastern Iranian region.

The establishment of such a museum seems necessary considering the honorable educational background of the province as well as the existence of great intellectuals and thinkers in the region, the provincial tourism chief, Hassan Ramezani, announced on Tuesday.

The museum is planned to be set up in one of the schools of the provincial capital of Birjand by the provincial directorate of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in collaboration with South Khorasan's Department of Education, the official added.

The museum will display documents and objects related to education and the elites of the province will be introduced to the visitors as well, he explained.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Forg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is an explorer’s delight – lots to discover yet barely another visitor to be found, even at the most important sights. The region intersperses arid mountains and semi-deserts and is famed for saffron and barberries. But there’s also has a wealth of old mud villages that seem to have been left almost complete as though to tempt archaeologists (relatively accessible Old Esfandiar and Old Deyhuk are amongst our favorites).

Castle lovers will swoon over Birjand’s fortress – which might be slightly over-restored but make a great site for a traditional restaurant – and the mountain-top fortifications at Qa’en, especially magical at sunset; Forg is one of the most picture-perfect castle-citadels in Iran. Boshrooyeh’s Qaleh Dokhtar is smaller and more ruinous but clings dramatically to a spike of the lonely desert crag, with some unique, still-functioning traditional waterwheels nearby.

