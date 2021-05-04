Relics donated to Kerman cultural heritage directorate

TEHRAN – Two Iranian individuals have recently donated 15 relics to the directorate of the cultural heritage and tourism in the southeastern Kerman province.

Estimated to date from the third millennium BC to the Islamic era, the objects include a chlorite bowl, bracelet, bronze ring, goblet, and a glass vessel, IRNA quoted a senior police official as saying on Tuesday.

Honorary cultural heritage guards, Mostafa Khodabakhsh and Ali Rahbar, voluntarily donated the objects to the cultural heritage office of Orzueeyeh, which is situated south of the ancient province, the report said.

The big and sprawling province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

