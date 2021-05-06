Iranian rower Aghamirzaei secures Olympics quota

TEHRAN - Iran’s Ali Aghamirzaei secured an Olympic Games quota at the men’s K1 1000 on Thursday at the Asian Canoe Confederation qualifiers in Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday.

Aghamirzaei crossed the line ahead of Uzbekistan’s Shakhriyor Makhkamov and Japan’s Taishi Tanada.

He finished in the first place with a time of 03:36.555.

Makhkamov and Tanada also came second and third with 03:37.433 and 03:38.963 respectively.