TEDPIX loses 4,700 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 4,764 points to 1.167 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 3.026 billion securities worth 26.965 trillion rials (about $643 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 1,961 points, and the second market’s index lost 14,891 points.

Meanwhile, IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), dropped 59 points to 17,365 on Saturday.

As reported, 495.536 million securities valued at 55.9 trillion rials (about $1.33 billion) were traded at the IFB on Saturday.

TSE, and IFB are two of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other two markets are Iran Mercantile Market (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

