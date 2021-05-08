Human rights chief asks Germany to cooperate with Tehran regarding anti-Iran sanctions

TEHRAN— In a meeting with German Envoy to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel on Saturday, Ali Baqeri Kani, the Deputy Judiciary Chief and Head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights, asked Berlin to investigate the involvement of German figures in the illegal sanctions against Iran, especially those related to medicine, food, and medical equipment.

He also urged the ambassador to review the condition of Iranian prisoners in Germany.

Baqeri referred to Iran's initiative as a new member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, urging the international human rights bodies to take seriously the rights of Palestinians, Yemenis, Iraqis, and Syrian women and girls, who have been persecuted by occupiers, aggressors, and terrorists.

He went on to say that Iran's significant role as a new member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women is to reclaim the rights of Iranian women and girls, who have been brutally abused by U.S. and European sanctions.

In mid-March, the deputy judiciary chief blasted Washington for maintaining restrictions on the supply of drugs and medical equipment to Iran, saying that the U.S. and Europe are complicit in the deaths of Iranian patients with special needs.

Baqeri made the remarks while addressing a meeting of high-ranking Judicial officials, headed by Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday, March 15.

He referred to an earlier meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran on the inhumane effects of sanctions on the Iranian people, and said that two Thalassemia and Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) patients who served their peers were present in the meeting and elaborated on the difficult situation of patients due to drug shortages caused by U.S. sanctions.

“The patients claimed that many adults and children had died in the previous year due to a lack of access to necessary medication and medical equipment,” the deputy judiciary official noted.

He went on to say that the countries that have placed sanctions on Iran and its collaborators led by the United States and some European countries, are unquestionably complicit in the deaths of these innocent children.

