SATKAB paving way for Iranian power companies to enter Eurasia market

TEHRAN – Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company (known as SATKAB) is taking necessary measures for facilitating the presence of Iranian companies active in the power sector in Eurasian markets.

According to SATKAB's Director-General for Commercial Affairs Abbas Jafari, the company is trying to identify capable companies active in the water and electricity industry to help them reach international standards and support them to enter the target markets.

“In this regard, Russia and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries are of particular importance for us, “the official said.

Referring to the desirable capabilities of Iran's water and electricity industry, Jafari stressed the importance of supporting domestic companies’ presence in foreign markets and noted: “By identifying and introducing companies that have desirable quantitative and qualitative capacities, SATKAB seeks to develop and maintain their presence in target markets to create more employment and bring more income to the country.”

He mentioned consulting, business, banking, customs, and marketing as the fields in which supportive measures have been taken by SATKAB to increase the presence of Iranian companies active in the water and electricity industry in foreign markets.

Jafari further underlined holding international exhibitions as an opportunity for the promotion of companies active in various fields, including water and electricity industries, and continued: “Holding the first Eurasia International Exhibition in Tehran is one of the opportunities that knowledge-based companies and startups in the water and electricity industry can use to maximize their presence in such countries.”

The exclusive exhibition of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states’ economic capabilities is planned to be held in Tehran on May 17.

Iran is a very important market in the region and the development of ties with this country is of high significance for the EAEU members.

The free trade agreement between Iran and this union has laid the ground for the expansion of trade ties between the two sides.

EF/MA