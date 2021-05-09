Aging monuments undergo restoration in Kish Island 

TEHRAN – Rounds of restoration and vital rehabilitation work have been commenced on four historical buildings across Kish Island of the Persian Gulf, a local tourism official has said.

Jameh Mosque of Kish, which is also known as Amir Mosque, as well as Masheh Mosque, both date back to the Qajar-era (1789-1925), are being restored to their former glory, IRNA quoted Mahan Modavvan as saying on Saturday.

Masheh Mosque, which was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1998, is planned to turn into a museum dedicated to Quran and historical manuscripts after being fully restored, the official added.

Historical Marjan Palace, the latest monument built on the island during the Pahlavi period (1925-1979), which has been damaged over the years due to poor maintenance, is also being restored, he explained.

The palace’s restoration project is scheduled to be completed within six months and the palace will be repurposed into a cultural heritage museum, he noted.

He also mentioned that the Pahlavi era (1925-1979) French Bazaar, which is one of the unique monuments on the island in terms of architecture, is also under restoration.

Amongst the Persian Gulf islands, Kish is the more luxurious and developed. Except for its unique nature such as waters and shallow beaches, the tourist attractions of this charming island are due to its rich historical background as well as kind and hospitable people.

The pristine and beautiful nature, the meeting of land and sea, the clear sky, the pleasant air, and the pleasurable reverberation of the waves create such a sense of calm that one cannot even distinguish between imagination and reality.

About one million foreign and domestic tourists travel to the island every year and it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iran as it has magnificent attractions such as Kariz Underground City, Harireh Ancient City, Greek Ship, and Grand Recreational Pier to name a few.

