TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 5,682 points to 1.157 million on Monday.

As reported, over 9.27 billion securities worth more than 45 trillion rials (about $1.07 billion) were traded at the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, on Monday.

The first market’s index gained 5,444 points, and the second market’s index rose 7,058 points.

MA/MA