Director Majid Majidi criticizes global silence over Afghanistan school attack

TEHRAN - Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi has criticized the world for not speaking out against the Saturday bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul that claimed the lives of over 60 people including schoolgirls.

He made the remarks in a statement published by Iranian news agencies.

“There was no sound from you. No candles were lit. No flags were flown half-mast,” He wrote.

“International organizations did not issue any statements, no condemnation came from politicians, and no hashtag campaign was launched.

“Welcome to the 21st century with colorful slogans and concealed morals; a time when the color of human blood is different and people are valued based on their nationality and religion.

“If you are from the West, you are honorable, and if you are an Afghan, you are forgotten, and if you are a Shia and Muslim, no one cares about your blood that has been spilled on the ground.

“I regret having to live in a time when justice is a meaningless word in this age of futility… I wish we had died and not seen the death of justice and humanity, and we would not have witnessed such tragic silence over the sad martyrdom of dozens of oppressed girls from the Afghan Hazara community.”

Explosions on Saturday evening shook the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, home to a large community of Shias from the Hazara ethnic minority.

The Taliban denied allegations of responsibility and issued a statement condemning the attack.

Photo: Iranian director Majid Majidi.

