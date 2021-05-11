Zarif: Referendum only solution to Palestine issue

TEHRAN — In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the brutal act of aggression by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians, reiterating Tehran’s long-held principled position that only a referendum can solve the complicated decades-long Palestinian issues.

In a video message, Zarif said that attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing worshipers is the “biggest sign of the racist and criminal nature of the usurping regime,” which has always been a major cause of insecurity and instability in the region.

“There is only one just solution to the Palestinian issue, and that is to refer the question of Palestine to the will of the people of this land and to refer to a referendum,” he suggested.

Zarif had also reacted to the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque on May 10 in a tweet in which he said:

“It wasn't enough for the Israeli regime to

-Steal people’s land & homes;

-Create an Apartheid regime;

-Refuse to vaccinate civilians under illegal occupation.

It had to shoot innocent worshippers inside Islam's 3rd Holiest Mosque upon Islam's Holiest Eid.

#AlAqsaUnderAttack,” he tweeted.

SA/PA