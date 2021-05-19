NISOC to sell flare gases of 2 oilfields to private sector

TEHRAN – National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) is going to conduct a project for collecting the flare gases of Mansouri and Marun oil fields in southwestern Iran to offer them to the private sector buyers.

According to the Head of NISOC’s HSE Department Mohammadreza Naderi, the mentioned project is aimed at protecting the environment and also to prevent the waste of the mentioned gases, Shana reported.

The implementation of this project will save 12 million cubic feet per day of gas in Marun 3 unit, while collecting 10 million cubic feet per day of gas in Mansouri field, Naderi said.

“After launching Maroon 6 unit in the future, about 14 million cubic feet per day of flare gas will also be collected from this unit,” he added.

The official noted that under the framework of the mentioned project, private sector companies will install the necessary equipment for collecting the mentioned gases and then collect and transfer them to downstream refineries for processing.

This project is going to prevent the burning of 36 million cubic feet of gas per day, which in addition to its significant environmental effects, including reducing emissions of about 22,000 tons per year of sulfur oxides, 1,500 tons per year of nitrogen oxides, and also reducing emission of greenhouse gases by more than 1.5 million tons per year, will bring significant benefits for the companies through the production of gas condensate and other light gases.

According to Naderi, the contracts for the sale of flare gases to the private sector last for five years and can be extended if necessary.

Back in 2019, NISOC Head Ahmad Mohammadi had said that the country’s southern oil fields will stop wasting flare gas, which is burned during drilling operations, within three years.

According to Mohammadi, the controversial practice of burning off gases through stacks at oil fields, will stop by 2022 in at least four locations south of Iran following a new program defined by the company.

EF/MA