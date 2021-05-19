Slovenia strengthens cooperation with Iran in beekeeping

TEHRAN - The ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Iran, Kristina Radej, has said cooperation between Slovenia and Iran in various segments of beekeeping has been strengthened.

In a message to Iranian beekeepers on the occasion of the World Bee Day, the Slovenian envoy said “In this respect, cooperation has been strengthened with an emphasis on professional education, the implementation of effective health control, the transfer of new knowledge, methods and technologies in the wider field of beekeeping.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s fourth international commemoration of the World Bee Day will take place virtually, bringing a new focus to the importance of self-sufficiency in local food, in which bees and other pollinators have a vital role, the message reads.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Iran will also mark the World Bee Day virtually. We hope that the situation will improve to the extent that we will be able to carry out the most important projects in the second half of the year, during the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.”

Our activities will be focused primarily on the promotion of beekeeping and pollinator protection, as well as cooperation at the international professional level. Through long-term projects, we would like to provide professional support to Iranian beekeepers and encourage their cooperation with the international community.

“As I noted in my speech at the Congress of Beekeepers in Karaj last year, Iranian beekeeping has made tremendous progress in recent years. Despite many challenges, beekeeping associations and professional institutions are working hard to connect more closely with the international community.”

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association and the Iranian Beekeepers' Association will certainly contribute to these efforts.

The UN General Assembly has declared 2021 the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), which represents a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of fruits and vegetables for humans. On World Bee Day, let’s remember how pollinators help produce nutritious and diverse fruits and vegetables.