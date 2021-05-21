Freestyler Nasiri bids farewell to wrestling

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Meysam Nasiri announced his retirement from the sport on Friday.

Nasiri lost to his compatriot Abolfazl Hajipour 10-0 in Takhti Cup in Tehran and bade farewell to the wrestling.

Nasiri won a gold medal at the 2016 Asian Championships (Bangkok) and a bronze at the Asian Championships in New Delhi a year later.

The 65kg wrestler also represented Iran at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France