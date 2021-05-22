Energy Ministry cuts off power of 4 govt. entities for over-consumption

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Ministry's Spokesman for Electricity Industry Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the ministry has cut the power of four major government entities for violation of consumption criteria set by the ministry.

“The electricity supply to these organizations was cut off since they have had previously received warnings for violating the consumption ceiling and the criteria set by the ministry,” Mashahdi said.

According to the official, Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry, Bank Mellat, Cooperative Foundation, and the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties were the organizations whose power supply was cut off.

Earlier this month, Managing Director of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company Hassan Sabouri had announced that a group of 2,500 supervisors has been tasked to monitor the electricity consumption in government entities during the peak consumption period in order to report any misuse back to the governor to be pursued.

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In this regard, the Energy Ministry has been following new strategies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

EF/MA