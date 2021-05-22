Over 100 years of Iranian postage stamps under one roof at newly-established museum

TEHRAN – Various collections of the Iranian postage stamps issued since the Qajar era (1789–1925) onwards have been put on show at a newly-established museum in the historical city of Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province.

Setting up inside the 200-year-old mansion (locally named “Khaneh Mojtahediha”), the museum was officially inaugurated on Saturday during a ceremony attended by Ramezanali Sobhanifar, the managing director of the National Post Company, and several local officials, IRNA reported.

Furthermore, the museum turns the spotlight on the progress of communication and information technology tools in the country, showcasing numerous items from horse-drawn carts, scales, post boxes, as well as antique telephones and radios.

Iran is one of the world’s pioneers in rendering postal services which dates from about 2,500 years ago. The modern post was launched more than one-hundred and fifty years ago by Amir Kabir, who was chief minister to Naser al-Din Shah Qajar.

The historical city of Tabriz became the capital of the Mongol Il-Khan Mahmud Gazan (1295–1304) and his successor. Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, took it in 1392. Some decades later the Kara Koyunlu Turkmen made it their capital, it was when the famous Blue Mosque was built in Tabriz.

The city retained its administrative status under the Safavid dynasty until 1548 when Shah Tahmasp I relocated his capital westward to Qazvin. During the next two centuries, Tabriz changed hands several times between Persia and Ottoman Empire. During World War I, the city was temporarily occupied by Turkish and then Soviet troops.

AFM