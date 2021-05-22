Iranian Foreign Ministry, top officials hail Palestinians over victory against Israel

TEHRAN — In separate statements the Iranian Foreign Ministry as well as top officials including the Judiciary chief, parliament speaker, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Armed Force Chief of Staff have congratulated the Palestinian nation on the significant victory over the Israeli regime.

It its statement issued on Friday night, The Foreign Ministry praised the and Palestinian people and resistance groups, especially the brave and patient people of Gaza.

It also hailed the Palestinian resistance's victory in defending the Palestinian cause and forcing a new equation on the occupying Israeli regime.

The statement added that the blessings of recent developments were the re-emergence of holy al-Quds as a connection between all Palestinians and the Islamic world, the raising of the Palestinian question in the area and around the world, intense public support for the Palestinian resistance and more scandal for the occupying Zionist government.

The ministry called for suing the leaders of the Israeli regime for war crimes and the recognition of the Israeli regime's child-killing actions as “genocide and crimes against humanity,” citing the Zionist regime's atrocities in targeting residential areas and killing defenseless Palestinians.

The statement also stressed the importance of increasing Palestinian self-defense capabilities as well as improving the Palestinian deterrence capability in order to avoid the recurrence and continuation of Israeli aggressions.

Ghalibaf says Iran won’t hesitate to support oppressed Palestinians

In a tweet posted on Friday night, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, congratulated the Palestinian nation over the significant victory over the Israeli regime.

“The heroes of the nation of Ibrahim (PBUH) and Mohammad (PBUH) in oppressed Palestine rubbed the noses of the Zionists, who are the greatest enemies of God and humanity in our time. Iran will not hesitate to fully support the oppressed people of Palestine.

From today on, the entire #Palestine will be Gaza,” Ghalibaf tweeted.

Raeisi says strong will overcomes Zionists’ multi-layered defense system

In a statement issued on Friday night, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Palestinian nation over their victory against the Israeli regime.

“Resistance missiles exposed the fragile security of the Zionist Israeli regime more than ever, and the strong will of the Palestinians overcame the Zionists’ multi-layered defense systems, turning the idea of Israel's invincibility into a baseless assumption. Under these circumstances, the rootless government of Tel Aviv saw the continuation of the war as a further scandal inside and outside the occupied territories, and by surrendering to the resistance of the Palestinian people, took the lead in accepting the ceasefire,” he said in the statement.

“The Palestinian people are the undisputed victors of this field and will continue on this path until the full realization of their goals... Now, the great nation of Palestine has tasted the sweet taste of victory thanks to this thought and with the help of our dear brother and great martyr Haj Qassem (Soleimani),” the Judiciary chief said in his statement.

Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was the legendary commander of the IRGC Quds Force, who was assassinated in a cowardly act by the Trump administration near Baghdad’s international airport in January 2020.



The Judiciary chief also asked the Muslim Ummah all around the world, and the Islamic and Arab countries to perform their duties on the issue of Palestine and support the oppressed Palestinians.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers supporting Palestine as its duties, and calls for unity among Islamic countries to help reconstruct Palestine.

Velayati: Intifada shifts balance of power'

Early on Saturday, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, congratulated the Palestinians on their victory over Israel.

He congratulated all the brave Palestinian fighters, the resistance front and the families of martyrs.

The veteran politician noted that this historic victory proved the false aura of the occupying Zionist regime.

Reiterating Iran's decisive policy toward the Palestine issue, Velayati said Palestine is the Islamic world's most important issue and this is unchangeable.

“The armed to the teeth regime surrendered to the will and resistance of the brave Palestinian nation, who selflessly stood up to uphold their inalienable rights," noted Velayati, the former Iranian foreign minister.

Top military official says resistance determines the fate of battle with Israel

Also on Saturday, Iran’s military chief said the battle and confrontation of the Palestinian Mujahedeen groups against the occupiers of Jerusalem, which after 12 days led to the unilateral ceasefire by the Zionists and the victory of the oppressed Palestinian people in the geography of the Intifada, revealed that the “glass of life of the shameful occupiers” has come under the will of the Palestinian Mujahedeen, and it is the Islamic resistance that determines the fate of the battle.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, stated that there has been no message other than the authority and pride of the Palestinian resistance and the humiliation and defeat of the usurping Zionists, and it promises a bright future and the day when the “bright sun rises”.



He expressed his greetings to the fervent Palestinian warriors and Mujahedeen who sacrificed their lives in the epic and unequal 12-day battle and the collapse of the so-called Iron Dome defense shield, making the battle difficult for the Zionists.

The major general noted that the recent events in occupied Palestine and the brutal killing of innocent Palestinian men, women and children, which has ended by Sword of Quds operation, are a complete mirror to commemorate the defeats of the Zionist regime in the 33-day, 22-day, and 8-day and 51-day wars.

“Congratulating this auspicious and historic victory to the Palestinian people and armed Mujahedeen, we ask the God Almighty for the final victory of Palestine and the liberation of Holy Quds to hold the prayers of success in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the establishment of a Palestinian government with the punishment of ruthless usurpers and terrorists,” the top general said.



