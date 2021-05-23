TEDPIX loses 20,400 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 20,421 points to 1.107 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 3.897 billion securities worth 30.093 trillion rials (about $716.5 million) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index dropped 388,201 points, and the second market’s index fell 38,793 points.

TEDPIX lost 29,000 points, or 2.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.154 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed indices.

Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s economic committee has said recently that the stock market is going to follow a positive trend in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

“[This year] the profits of major industries and influential companies in the capital market have been assessed positively, which is why the market will follow a positive trend this year,” Pour-Ebrahimi told IRIB.

The official said that part of the current negative trend in the market is due to psychological factors and the fact that people have lost their trust in the capital market.

MA/MA