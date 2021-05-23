Austrian FM says still major issues remain unresolved to revive JCPOA

TEHRAN – Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has said important issues regarding a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA - still remain unresolved, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Speaking with Der Standard, Schallenberg said the time to restore the nuclear deal is passing but “certain important issues are still open and unresolved.”

He added it has been for a long time that Austria has been a good host for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The chief Austrian diplomat said in his view the two major nuclear partners, Iran and the United States, are working hard to restore the deal even though still there is no direct talks between the two countries.

PA/PA