MP: Provisions of Vienna nuclear talks should be approved by Parliament

TEHRAN— The head of the Article 90 Committee of the Parliament said on Sunday that that the Iranian negotiating team should note that all the things that are agreed in the Vienna nuclear talks are valuable only if they are approved by the parliament.

"The negotiating team should note that all the issues raised in the Vienna talks are valid if they are approved by the Majlis (Parliament). If the Majlis does not approve the provisions of the talks, the agreement will not be formal," Nasrollah Pejmanfar remarked.

Nuclear talks on possible revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal, are scheduled to start in Vienna on Tuesday.

Pejmanfar said the negotiating team must take into account the parliamentary law titled Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and protect the interests of the Iranian people.

According to the parliamentary ratification, from June 1 voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and those beyond the Safeguards Agreement should be ceased.

Observations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should be limited to the Safeguards Agreement, the parliamentarian said.

He stressed that the IAEA must formally announce the issues through the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

SA/PA

