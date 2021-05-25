Historic Ladiz cave cleaned up by cultural heritage fans

TEHRAN – A cleaning project has been completed on the historical cave of Ladiz and a nearby river adjacent to the city of Mirjaveh in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The project was carried out in collaboration with some cultural heritage aficionados and activists as well as some provincial tourism officials, Mirjaveh’s tourism chief has said.

Several tourists travel to the province every year to visit Ladiz cave, a popular natural wonder in the region, Abdollah Kord announced on Tuesday.

Exploring a cave may not be on the “to-do list” of travelers in Iran. However, Karaftu, Ali-Sadr and Quri Qaleh, and Katale-Khor are amongst the most visited caves.

Iran is geologically a part of the Alpine-Himalayan organic belt. According to Britannica Encyclopedia, the enigmatic evidence of human presence on the Iranian plateau is as early as Lower Paleolithic times.

The first well-documented evidence of human habitation is in deposits from several excavated cave and rock-shelter sites, located mainly in the Zagros Mountains of western Iran and dated to Middle Paleolithic or Mousterian times (c. 100,000 BC).

The collective province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The province possesses special significance because of being located in a strategic and transit location, especially Chabahar which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.

ABU/AFM

