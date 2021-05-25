Tourism minister cuts ribbon on traditional restaurant

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Monday inaugurated a traditional restaurant during his visit to Sari, the capital of the northern Mazandaran province.

Constructed in a piece of land covering 834 square meters in area, the traditional restaurant is expected to generate 18 job opportunities, CHTN reported.

The minister was scheduled to inaugurate 78 tourism-related projects -- virtually or in-person -- during his two-day visit to the northern province, the report added.

Last year, Iran joined an online campaign launched by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to promote gastronomy as an essential part of tourism. Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions.

For members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element. The Iranian cuisine, usually embellished with fragrant herbs, varies from region to region, however, it principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

Dizi (a lamb, chickpea, and potato stew made to a centuries-old recipe), fesenjoon (chicken poached in an earthy sweet-and-sour sauce of ground walnuts and pomegranates) are amongst the most popular traditional dishes of the country. Traditional Iranian dishes are usually not overpowered with spices though kitchens are embraced with ranges of subtle and yet contrasting flavors such as a combination of sweet and sour or mild.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers and it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

