Gigantic agritourism site to open in Ardebil

TEHRAN – A massive agritourism site will open its doors to the public in Ardebil province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The site, which is reportedly the largest in West Asia, is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan in his future visit to the northwestern province, Nader Falahi announced on Wednesday.

The agritourism site includes large agricultural lands, 2,600 hectares of orchards, livestock complex, sugar factory, dairy factory, fruit processing factory, and several other units, the official explained.

This relatively new branch of tourism is expected to develop in the province since Ardebil issues most of the agritourism permits in the country, he added.

He also expressed hope that Ardebil would be turning into one of the main hubs of agritourism in the country in near future.

Agritourism is a relatively new branch of the travel industry in which tourists stay with local people in rural areas. Farm/ranch recreation refers to activities conducted on private agricultural lands, which might include fee-hunting and fishing, overnight stays, educational activities, etc.

Experts believe that in addition to the customer services jobs, agritourism pays special attention to the production sector, saying agricultural tourism is much more important and practical than other branches of tourism because it creates a new chain and diversity in the field of production and services.

Agritourism and nature-tourism enterprises might include outdoor recreation (fishing, hunting, wildlife study, horseback riding), educational experiences (cannery tours, cooking classes, or tea or coffee tasting), entertainment (harvest festivals or barn dances), hospitality services (farm stays, guided tours, or outfitter services), and on-farm direct sales (u-pick operations or roadside stands).

Agritourism is a subset of a larger industry called rural tourism that includes resorts, off-site farmers' markets, non-profit agricultural tours, and other leisure and hospitality businesses that attract visitors to the countryside.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

