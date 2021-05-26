Five tourism projects worth $22.6m inaugurated in Ramsar

TEHRAN –A total of five tourism-related projects were inaugurated simultaneously across the northern city of Ramsar on Tuesday.

A traditional restaurant, hydrotherapy center, apartment hotel, and two eco-lodge units came on stream, expected to generate 184 job opportunities, directly and indirectly, Ramsar’s tourism chief said during the inauguration ceremony.

A budget of 950 billion rials ($22.6 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the projects, Nader Saharkhiz mentioned.

Back in February, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated tens of tourism-related projects worth 14 trillion rials (about $334 million) across the country.

Tourism-related projects worth 220 trillion rials ($5.2 billion) had previously come on stream since President Rouhani inaugurated his second four-year term in 2017, setting a new record with a total investment of 234 trillion rials ($5.5 billion) in this sector.

Possibly the most scenic spot on the Caspian coast, Ramsar is where the jungle-clad lower ridges of the snow-topped Alborz tumble into the sea. It's a verdant, photogenic area, lush with orange groves, and there are walking trails into the nearby hills. Time seems to move more slowly here (especially once you leave the highway), and the town and its hinterland make a nice place to kick back for a few days, especially in spring and autumn.

