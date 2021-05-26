Guardian Council deputy head clarifies on confusions over qualifications

TEHRAN— Siamak Rahpeyk, deputy head of the Guardian Council, spoke to state TV on Tuesday night, responding to rumors of disorders in assessing the qualifications of presidential candidates.

“The council has examined records of 40 people, out of 592 registrants,” Rahpeyk said.

Rahpeyk added that there is no time left for presidential hopefuls to protest, and the list released on Tuesday is final.

“Just because a first-degree relative resides in another country does not necessarily preclude assessing qualification, but among other things, it may have led to a disqualification,” he noted.

There are reports that Ali Larijani was disqualified because his daughter is studying in Ohio.

The Guardian Council official stated that discussion of management and indicators, such as several years of service in national managerial positions, is part of the qualification requirements.

“Two people may be in the same position; one may be qualified and the other may be disqualified. They may have achieved conditions for successful management, but there are other conditions. The one who is not qualified has not met other criteria,” Rahpeyk stated.

Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, a cleric presidential candidate endorsed by the Guardian Council, said on Tuesday that he had made some calls to make the “election scene more competitive.”

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

Election hype has begun as candidates officially started campaigning on Tuesday, after the names of competent hopefuls were announced.

