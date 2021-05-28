What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Mohsen Jamali-Nik is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery 2.

O Gallery 2 is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Alireza Masumi.

The exhibitions will run until June 14 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

Painting

* Art Center Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Hamid Hadinejad.

The exhibition runs until June 15 at the gallery, which can be found at 145 North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mohammad-Hossein Ariai is underway at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Demons of Shams & Molana” will run until June 8 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Paintings by Maryam Rajabi, Shahnaz Sohbatlu, Zohreh Safari, Elham Shija, Saeideh Alizadeh, Azra Enteqali and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 2 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Baharak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Elham Sabbagh.

The exhibit named “Face from Below” will continue until June 2 at the gallery that can be found at No. 312, Alley 1, Saberi St. in the Deh Vanak Neighborhood.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Elham Hashemi, Armin Navai, Amin Kanani, Narges Afshar, Maryam Farahi and Mahnaz Qanei, are showcasing the latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Almond Blossoms” is a tribute to the Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. It will be running until June 2 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Sara Ahsant, Fatemeh Khademi, Maral Rajabi, Jaleh Malek, Setareh Shiri and Asal Paktinat, are on view in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until February 26 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Works in various media by Leila Khamushi, Roshanak Azari, Jalal Qadakchain, Mojgan Khalili, Samira Soleimani, Nadia Mahmudian and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 2 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Ali Fakhari is currently displaying his latest sculptures, videos and sets of installation in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Miles of Rope”, the exhibition will run until June 4 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

MMS/YAW

