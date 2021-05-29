Iran’s Mohammad Hayati among winners of Milky Way photo contest 

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mohammad Hayati is among the 25 winners of the Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition, which is organized every year by the travel and adventure photography blog Capture the Atlas.

Hayati was selected for his “Night Lovers”, a single photo taken near the Persian Gulf in Hormozgan Province.

This picture depicts the Milky Way rising on a fascinating spring night in the region.

“The stunning cliffs of this area make every viewer imagine and even talk to them,” Hayati wrote in a statement for his photo.

“The light pollution from a faraway city was quite strong, so it was a challenging post-processing process,” he added.

“I’m a nightscaper who tries to achieve an artistic look in my images, and in this image, I tried to convey and capture the magic of this location,” he noted.

The spring of each year is considered the peak of the Milky Way season and by its competition, Capture the Atlas aims to inspire others and share the beauty of the galaxy.

There no top winner or runner-up at this competition and 25 of the best and most inspiring images are selected from around the world.

Winning images have been captured in 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Iran, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and Greece.

Photo: “Night Lovers” by Iranian photographer Mohammad Hayati is among the winners of the Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition.

MMS/YAW