Pour-Mohammadi appointed Iran's new central bank governor

TEHRAN - Hamid Pour-Mohammadi has been appointed as the new governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), replacing Abdolnasser Hemmati, who is running for the upcoming presidential elections, Mehr reported on Sunday citing an informed source.

Pour-Mohammadi was previously the deputy director of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) for economic affairs. However, the PBO has not yet confirmed the appointment.

Reportedly, President Hassan Rouhani has asked Hemmati to resign as the CBI governor to focus on his election campaigns.

