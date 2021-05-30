Komeijani replaces Hemmati as CBI governor

TEHRAN — The cabinet officially thanked Abdolnasser Hemmati for his services at the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and appointed Akbar Komeijani, his deputy, as his successor.

The cabinet said that since governing the central bank entails full concentration and as Hemmati has entered the election race they released him of his duties, transferring his authorities over to Komeijani.

Hemmati had stated in a Clubhouse session on Saturday night that the president was seeking to replace him, as he has entered the presidential race.

“I know they have spoken to a few economists to replace me,” he said.



