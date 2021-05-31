Iranian weightlifters snatch silver and bronze at IWF Junior World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Reza Hassanpour and Alireza Zandi won silver and bronze medals at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships.

In the men’s +109kg contest, Hassanpour took the silver with 172kg in snatch, 226kg in clean and jerk and 398kg in total.

His counterpart Zandi won the bronze after making 173-221-394 on Monday.

Enzo Kuworge from the Netherlands ended with 180-231-411 to win the gold medal in the weight class.

On Sunday, Yekta Jamali claimed Iran’s first-ever medal in the weightlifting championships.

She won a bronze medal in the 87kg weight class by lifting 92kg in snatch and 116kg in clean and jerk for a total of 208.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 23-31.