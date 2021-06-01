History maker Jamali dreams of Olympic medal

TEHRAN – Yekta Jamali wants to write her name in history book once again as an Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal.

Jamali became the first-ever Iranian woman to win a medal in an international competition. She won a bronze medal in the 87kg weight class at the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“My coaches inspired me ahead of the competition and I started my work without stress. I just focused on lifting my weights. I want to thank God for winning the bronze medal,” Jamali said.

“I don't know if I can describe it. I thank all the people who gave me positive energy.

“I’ve started the weightlifting for three years and the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships was my first experience. My dream is too big. I will try hard to win an Olympic medal and am sure I will win the Olympic medal,” Jamali stated.