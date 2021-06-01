Qazizadeh: Stock market, cryptocurrency, and tackling COVID-19 are my priorities

TEHRAN — In a brief interview with the state TV, presidential contender Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi shared vision on his priorities.

“Currency exchanges and cryptocurrencies are critical, and this does not mean that this is our basic program in the field of economics, but our basic program in the field of economics is to stabilize prices permanently to control inflation and stabilize inflation rates,” he said.

He also said that the first thing his administration needs to do is to stimulate the stock market.

He added, “The government has an emergency plan. The case of the coronavirus is completely urgent, and 60% of jobs are affected by this. We must act urgently in this regard and control this issue in two or three months.”

Qazizadeh said that these issues must be solved quickly to make people sure they can have a normal life next year.

The presidential election will be held in June 18.

SA/PA