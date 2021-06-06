Handmade glasswork to go on show in Rey

TEHRAN- An exhibition of handmade glasswork will start in the city of Rey, Tehran province, on Thursday.

The event aims at promoting the city's abilities in the field of glassware, Rey's tourism chief Noruz Taqipur said on Saturday.

The works can be also visited online until June 15, the official added.

Glasswork objects constitute a majority of Tehran province’s exports of handicrafts.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC-Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

