Iran to organize Intl. Storytelling Festival 2021 online

TEHRAN – The 23rd edition of Iran’s International Storytelling Festival is scheduled to be held online due to the pandemic.

Earlier, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), which is the main organizer of the festival, announced last July that the festival would be held online. However, the disease forced the institute to cancel the event totally.

Last week, the IIDCYA announced that the festival with the motto “The Future Must Be Built” will be held online in December 2021.

Hopes, wishes, happiness and grieving and devotions are the themes of this year’s festival.

Iran plans to register the 30th of Azar on its national calendar as a day of stories and storytelling based on a proposal from the IIDCYA, which was approved by the General Culture Council of Iran.

The final decision on the proposal will be made at the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

The 30th of Azar on the Iranian calendar is the last day of autumn, the evening of which is celebrated by Iranians as the ancient tradition of Yalda Night. Storytelling by parents and grandparents is a key element of the celebration.

Yalda Night, which falls on December 20 this year, is considered the longest night of the year when the ancient Iranians celebrated the birth of Mithra, the goddess of light. It is also known as Chelleh Night, which alludes to the first 40 days of winter, considered to be the harshest of the season.

People on this night are usually served with fresh fruits and a mixture of dry fruits, seeds and nuts in floral bowls.

Following a hot dinner, many people often recite poetry, narrate stories, chant, play musical instruments or just chat cozily until midnight or so.

Photo: A poster for the 23rd International Storytelling Festival.

