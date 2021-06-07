Asian Shadows handles global sales for “Like a Fish on the Moon”

TEHRAN – The Hong-Kong-based company Asian Shadows has purchased rights to the Iranian family drama “Like a Fish on the Moon”.

The film produced by renowned Iranian producer Ehsan Rasulof is the directorial debut feature by Dornaz Hajiha, whose short film “Marzieh” was acclaimed at several international festivals.

“Like a Fish on the Moon” is about a couple who must learn to adapt when their young son suddenly stops talking.

The film tells the story of Haleh, a very protective mother, who easily spoils her 4-year-old boy, Ilya. When one day the boy stops talking, Haleh and her husband Amir start searching for the reason and the remedy for this problem. The more they try to talk to the boy or consults experts, the worst things become with the couple and in the family.

Hajiha, who studied at the London Film School, is now developing her second feature “Diaphanous”, which is being produced by Chinese Shadows.

Her 2017 short movie “Marzieh” received two awards at the 14th Vancouver International Women in Film Festival in Canada in 2019.

The film won the award for best director and also brought Mastaneh Mohajer the award for best editor.

It was also picked as the best short film at the Iranian Film Festival in Prague, Czech, in 2018.

The film tells the story of a couple whose life changes drastically after they return home from a funeral for a relative.

Photo: “Like a Fish on the Moon” by Iranian director Dornaz Hajiha.

