Mehr Alizadeh releases economic plans

TEHRAN — Presidential candidate Mohsen Mehr Alizadeh has released a blueprint explaining his economic plans to revive the country’s economy.

Mehr Alizadeh has given the plan to the ISNA news agency to publish it on its website.

The plans are respectively titled “Pattern of the Governance of Social Economy”, “Social Economy”, “Countering Iran’s Economic, Social and Political Challenges”, “Social Economy”, and “Economic, Social, Cultural and Political Development Plan”.

The presidential election will be held on June 18. The first presidential debate aired live on June 5, with seven candidates clashing on economic plans and their views.



