Mehr Alizadeh: I will interact with all countries

TEHRAN— In an interview with Al Mayadeen news network on Monday, presidential candidate Mohsen Mehr Alizadeh said that if he wins the election, he will interact with all countries, especially the United States, with respect to the national interests and protecting the dignity of the Iranians and the national security of the country.

“There is no obstacle to interacting with all the countries of the world except the countries that insist on enmity with Iran,” he said.

Mehr Alizadeh continued by saying that Iran is a great country with an ancient civilization and the foes must respect Iran and Iranians.

"Our religion is common with the Arab world and we have common borders with some Arab countries, and if foreign pressures do not affect the policies of these countries, there will be no problem," said the presidential candidate on relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

Mehr Alizadeh said that if he wins the elections, his administration, along with Arab countries can protect the security of the region together and Iran must prevent the presence of forces that are trying to incite sedition between the Islamic Republic and Arab countries.

The presidential election will be held on June 18. The candidates have been campaigning since May 25.

SA/PA