Iran stronger than ever: Leader

TEHRAN - In a live televised speech on the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that the establishment got stronger by the day despite predictions on part of the enemies that it will collapse.

“I start the discussion from here that among the revolutionary systems and establishments that have been formed in the last one or two centuries, I do not know of any system as much as the Islamic Republic that has been predicted to collapse,” he said on Friday. “From the first day of the revolution, the ill-wishers and those who could not digest and tolerate this great phenomenon, both inside and outside the country, said that the Islamic Republic would not last for another two months, six months or a year.”

He noted, “It was one or two years ago when the esteemed Americans said the same thing and a high-ranking American official stated that the Islamic Republic would not see its 40th anniversary. I do not remember so many predictions of decay and collapse to have been made about any other system.”

Ayatollah Khamenei was apparently referring to former US national security advisor John Bolton's infamous prediction while addressing a terrorist MKO convention in Paris in 2017, according to Press TV.

Bolton had said, “The outcome of the president’s policy review should be to determine that the Ayatollah Khomeini’s 1979 revolution will not last until its 40th birthday. And that’s why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran.”

“But, thank God, the revolution and the system of Imam Khomeini not only did not collapse and did not stop, but became stronger day by day," Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

“It did not surrender, did not give up and rather showed its independence day by day. It achieved great success and overcame obstacles,” he continued.

Ayatollah Khamenei also addressed the key to the Islamic Republic’s durability, saying that despite various challenges, the Islamic Republic managed to survive and it is today “more developed than 40 years ago and is ahead in all respects by the grace of God.”

“The key to the Islamic Republic's permanency is in the two words ‘Islamic’ and ‘Republic.’ Our magnanimous Imam's great act was that he created and actualized this idea of an Islamic Republic. The base for the realization of that theory was his deep knowledge of Islam and people,” he said of the keys to the Islamic Republic's permanency.

The leader also addressed the youth, saying that it is hard for them to feel the pre-revolution era. He recalled that during the Shah regime, people had no role in determining their destiny.

“The Imam brought the people to the field with a leaping movement. The nation believed in itself and the Imam used the great capacity of the nation's ability and will, and with his leadership and guidance, he was able to take it to a stage where he could do great things,” Ayatollah Khamenei.

There was a time, the Leader continued, when the Islamic Republic was a sapling, and now it is a robust tree that cannot be uprooted by any storm.

Ayatollah Khamenei called Iran's religious democracy a “divine gift”, but warned of plots by the enemies to undermine it.

“Thank God, after the departure of the Imam, the Iranian nation preserved this divine gift and this religious democracy," he said.

"The enemies of Iran, who made all kinds of efforts to separate the people and make them lose belief in religious democracy, had their plot thwarted and every time they tried a new way they faced the steel barrier of the Iranian people,” the Leader said.

“It is the same today. The enemies are lying in ambush to drive a wedge between the people and the Islamic system, but they are facing the steel barrier of the Iranian people. They plotted both security and intellectual invasion, all of which failed.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said there are some people inside Iran, who either knowingly or unknowingly repeat the claims of the enemies.

“The idea that democracy does not go hand in hand with religion is also the claim of the enemies. Of course, some may say this out of negligence. They should know that this is the talk of the enemy and the enemy wants to eradicate Islam… It is a great mistake if we alienate democracy from Islamic thought and spirit.”

The Leader also pointed to the importance of participating in the upcoming presidential election. “All individuals should feel it to be their duty to not only take part in the elections but also to enjoin others to do so. This is enjoining the truth,” he pointed out.

