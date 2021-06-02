Leader’s support for Guardian Council ‘heartens us’: Jannati

TEHRAN - Guardian Council secretary Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati on Wednesday thanked Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for backing the Guardian Council, saying the Leader’s support has heartened the members of the vetting body.

“It is necessary to announce my thanks and praise and those of the members of the Guardian Council to the recent speech by the Leader. He has always backed the position and performance of the Guardian Council in different times and this has heartened us,” Jannati told a meeting of the council.

The Guardian Council confirmed seven candidates to run for the presidential post. The names of the confirmed candidates were announced by the Interior Ministry on May 25.

In a speech to the parliament through videoconference on May 28, the Leader said, “The honorable Guardian Council did what it deemed necessary according to its responsibility.” Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked those candidates who respected the decisions of the Guardian Council despite the fact that their competence was not confirmed.

In his Wednesday remarks, the Guardian Council chief also said the people are facing major economic problems and the low-income classes are under heavy pressure.

He said anyone who wins the elections should take immediate measure to reduce economic pressure on the masses.

The presidential election will be held on June 18. Some predict that the election may go to a second round.